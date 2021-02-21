Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Landslide and Flooding Incident in Davao del Norte as of 17 February 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
Issued at 2:00 PM, 14 February 2021, Moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over North Cotabato, Davao del Norte, Sulu, Lanao del Norte.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 8,410 families or 42,050 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 11 barangays in Davao del Norte (see Table 1).