I. Situation Overview

On 28 September 2022 at around 8 PM, a landslide followed by a flooding incident occurred at Brgy. Lamlahak, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 117 families or 585 persons are affected in Brgy. Lamlahak, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato (see Table 1).