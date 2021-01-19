DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Heavy Rains due to Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in Bicol as of 13 January 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 08 January 2021 at 4:00 PM, PAGASA forecasted that the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 235 families or 831 persons were affected by the Heavy Rains due to Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in Viga, Catanduanes (see Table 1).