DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay as of 13 January 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 November 2021, several municipalities of Zamboanga Del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay experience floodings due to continuous heavy rainfall brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 11,381 families or 56,727 persons affected in 65 barangays in Zamboanga Del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 572 families or 2,998 persons sought temporary shelter in nine (9) evacuation centers in Zamboanga Del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 457 families or 2,285 persons currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Zamboanga Del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 457 families or 2,285 persons still displaced in Zamboanga Del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 4).