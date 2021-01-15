Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Western Visayas as of 14 January 2021, 6PM
SUMMARY
On 08 January 2021, a flooding incident occurred in low-lying areas of Silay City, Victorias City, Sagay City, Cadiz City and E.B. Magalona brought by the tail-end of a frontal system
Source: DSWD-FO VI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 23,669 families or 115,830 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 82 Barangays in Western Visayas.
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 42 families or 140 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Western, Visayas.
b. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 576 families or 325 persons are currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends.