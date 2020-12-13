DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Region VI as of 12 December 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 02 December 2020, the LPA brought light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers over Capiz and Northern Iloilo resulting to excessive flooding in several municipalities in the said provinces.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 7,302 families or 31,982 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 128 Barangays in Region VI (see Table 1).