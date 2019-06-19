DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Midsayap, North Cotabato as of 17 June 2019, 6PM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 17 Jun 2019
SUMMARY
Due to the continuous heavy rainfall that started on June 3, 2019, this weather disturbance has affected families in Midsayap, North Cotabato.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 200 families or 1,000 persons were affected by the flooding incident in Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).