DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Maguindanao as of 11 June 2018, 8AM

SUMMARY

On June 02, 2018 at around 2:00 AM, a flooding incident which was brought by continuous moderate to heavy rainshowers occurred in the Province of Maguindanao. The DSWD-ARMM has coordinated with the affected LGUs, and other stakeholders to conduct monitoring on the status of affected families.

1. Status of Affected Families/Persons

14,096 families or 71,322 persons were affected by the flooding incident (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

Outside Evacuation Center

14,096 or 71,322 personsare temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 2).

3. Damaged Houses

81 houses were damaged by the floods; of which, 66 were partially damaged while 15 were totally damaged. (see Table 3).