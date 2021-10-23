DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident due to Localized Thunderstorms in Davao Oriental as of 21 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 October 2021, the Municipalities of San Isidro and Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental experienced tidal flooding due to localized thunderstorms. The tidal waves were estimated to reach a height of eight (8) feet.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 8,203 families or 24,166 persons were affected in 21 Barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).