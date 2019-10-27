DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 26 October 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 24 October 2019 at around 8:45 PM, areas in Davao City experienced flooding incident due to moderate rain showers with lightning and strong winds brought by localized thunderstorms.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,728 families or 8,640 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 5 barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

148 families or 740 persons took temporary shelter in 5 Evacuations Centers in Davao City. All of the affected families have returned to their area of residence (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

92 families or 460 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends. All of the affected families have returned to their area of residence (see Table 3).