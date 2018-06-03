DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 2 June 2018, 7PM

SUMMARY

On May 29, 2018 at around 5:26 AM, a flooding incident which was brought by continuous moderate to heavy rainshowers occurred in Davao City. The LGU has coordinated with Barangay Council, BDRRMC, and other stakeholders in the conduct of monitoring on the status of affected families.

1. Status of Affected Families/Persons

3,380 families or 16,695 persons were affected by the flooding incident (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

Outside Evacuation Center

The displaced families have returned to their houses on the same day after the water subsided (see Table 2).

3. Damaged Houses

One (1) house is partially damaged in Brgy. Panacan, Davao City due to uprooted coconut tree.