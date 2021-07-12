DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 11 July 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 09 July2021 at 10:00 AM, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan Districtand Paquibato District in Davao City due to moderate to heavy rainswith possible lightning and strong winds experienced over Davao Region.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 4,510 families or 22,550 persons were affected by the flooding incident in three (3) Barangays in Davao City see Table 1).)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 121 families or 605 persons took temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.