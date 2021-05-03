Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 01 May 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 26 April 2021 at 8 PM, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan District, Paquibato District and Buhangin-B District in Davao City due to heavy rains caused by the Localized Thunderstorms.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 3,944 families or 17,293 persons were affected by the flooding incident in six (6) Barangays in Davao City see Table 1).)
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 189 families or 629 persons took temporary shelter in five (5) evacuation centers (see Table 2).