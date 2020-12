SUMMARY

On 02 December 2020 at 12:30 PM, the Northern Cebu experienced continuous heavy rains caused by the LPA which resulted to flooding incidents in the said area.

Source: DSWD-FO VII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,584 families or 10,340 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 42 Barangays in Cebu Province (see Table 1).