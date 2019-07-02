DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding Incident in Brgy. Bago Aplaya, Davao City as of 01 July 2019, 12NN

SUMMARY

On 12 June 2019, Davao City has started to experience continuous excessive rainfall causing flooding on major parts of Brgy. Bago Aplaya, Davao City which is located in a nearby creek and along river basins.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,015 families or 3,641 persons were affected by the flooding incident at Brgy. Bago Aplaya, Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Cost of Assistance Provided

A total of ₱689,825.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 2).