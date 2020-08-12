DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flooding and Landslide Incident in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay as of 12 August 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 31 July 2020 at around 8:30 PM, a flashflood incident occurred affecting six (6) barangays Barangays Mabini, Katipunan, Kulambangan, Magsaysay, Pres. Roxas, and Surabay in the municipality of Roseller T. Lim due to excessive heavy rains for approximately two (2) hours. Further, the sustained heavy rainshowers resulted to a landslide incident in other barangays such as Tupliac, New Sagay, New Antique, San Antonio, Malubal, Siawang, Taruc, San Jose, Taruc, Sto. Rosario, San Fernandino, and Remedios that caused blocking of vehicular movement and damage to farmlands.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 151 families or 645 persons were affected by the flooding and landslide incident in 17 barangays in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 1).