DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Flooding and Landslide Incident in Davao Region as of 30 January 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On January 26, 2019, Davao Region has been experiencing continuous light to moderate rainfall brought about by the effects of the Tail End of Cold Front affecting Mindanao and the prevailing localized thunderstorms. This weather disturbance has led to the rising of the water levels in the different parts of the Region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 23,702 families or 146,487 persons were affected in 93 barangays, 17 cities/municipalities, and 3 provinces in Region XI (see Table 1).