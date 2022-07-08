DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Zamboanga del Sur as of 07 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 05 July 2022, two (2) municipalities in Zamboanga del Sur experienced flashfloods brought by cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) which is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) IX

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,907 families or 14,533 persons are affected in eight (8) Barangaysin Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).