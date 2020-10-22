DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood incident in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte as of 21 October 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 17 October 2020, a flashflood incident occurred in low-lying Barangays in Zamboanga City,

Zamboanga del Sur and Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte due to continuous heavy rains brought by a Low Pressure Area and Southwest Monsoon.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 3,159 families or 14,342 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 16 barangays in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 44 families or 217 persons are currently taking temporary shelter inside St. Joseph catholic church in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte and Labuan elementary school in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 2).