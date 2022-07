I. Situation Overview

On 03 July 2022 at 2:12 AM, heavy rains resulted to a flashflood incident in Brgy.

Lindongan, Tangcal, Lanao del Norte.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 76 families or 417 persons affected in Brgy. Lindongan, Tangcal, Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).