Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte due to Heavy Rainfall as of 20 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 April 2022, a flashflood incident occurred in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte due to heavy rains that resulted in the displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 8,776 families or 39,101 persons are affected in 11 barangays in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte (see Table 1).

