Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Sogod, Cebu as of 06 November 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 25 October 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in Sogod, Cebu due to the overflowing of major rivers and creeks caused by heavy rains.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 296 families or 1,179 persons were affected in five (5) Barangays of Sogod, Cebu (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 95 families or 380 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Sogod, Cebu (see Table 2).