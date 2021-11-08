DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Sogod, Cebu as of 06 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 25 October 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in Sogod, Cebu due to the overflowing of major rivers and creeks caused by heavy rains.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 296 families or 1,179 persons were affected in five (5) Barangays of Sogod, Cebu (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 95 families or 380 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Sogod, Cebu (see Table 2).