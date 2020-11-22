DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Makilala, North Cotabato as of 21 November 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 20 October 2020 at around 3:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in some Barangays in Makilala, North Cotabato due to heavy rains brought by the Tropical Storm “PEPITO”.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 342 families or 1,710 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in two (2) barangays in Makilala, North Cotabato (see Table 1).