DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Koronadal City as of 31 July 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 28 July 2020 at around 3:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Barangays San Isidro, Zone III and GPS wherein a landslide incident also occurred in Barangay Assumption in Koronadal City caused by heavy rainfall due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA).

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 214 families or 1,070 persons in 4 barangays were affected by the flashflood incident in Koronadal City, South Cotabato (see Table 1).