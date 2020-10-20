Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato as of 19 October 2020, 6PM
SUMMARY
On 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood incident occurred in some Barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 24,232 families or 121,160 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 38 barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
There are 720 families or 3,600 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 2).