DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato as of 19 October 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood incident occurred in some Barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 24,232 families or 121,160 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 38 barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 720 families or 3,600 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 2).