Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato as of 19 October 2020, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY

On 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood incident occurred in some Barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 24,232 families or 121,160 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 38 barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 720 families or 3,600 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 2).

