DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 23 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 23 July 2021 at 11 AM, the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro. Moderate to heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, and Batangas. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread floodings and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 617 families or 2,428 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 33 barangays in Regions III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1).