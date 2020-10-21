Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 15 October 2020, 6PM
On 12 June 2020, the onset of Southwest Monsoon was declared by PAGASA. The Southwest Monsoon brought heavy rains causing damages and flooding in some areas in the country.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 8,355 families or 41,082 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 48 barangays in Region I (see Table 1)
II. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱1,938,000.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 2).