DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Shear Line as of 13 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 13 December 2021 at 11:00 AM, the Shear Line will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas in the next 24 hours. Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are still likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps or to areas that received significant amounts of rainfall over the past several days.

Source: PAGASA WEATHER ADVISORY NO. 9

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,243 families or 30,897 persons were affected in 35 barangays in Region VIII (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 377 families or 1,895 persons sought temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Region VIII (see Table 2).