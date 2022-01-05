DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Shear Line as of 04 January 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 01 January 2022 at 11:00 AM, the Shear Line will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Masbate. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Western Visayas. Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall.

Source: PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 12

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 3,797 families or 13,894 persons are affected in 18 barangays in Regions VIII and Caraga (see Table 1).