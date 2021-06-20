DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Monsoon Trough as of 17 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued at 4 PM on 09 June 2021, Monsoon Trough affecting the country. Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms with possible impacts of flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,076 families or 9,923 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 18 barangays in Regions VII and XII (see Table 1).