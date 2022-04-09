DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of LPA as of 08 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 04 April 2022 at 4AM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.0°N, 134.6°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao. Shear Line affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Issued on 07 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 180 km East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 127.9°E).

Issued on 08 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 185 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.5°N, 127.0°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 22,837 families or 67,599 persons affected in 94 barangays in Regions XI and Caraga (see Table 1).