Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of LPA as of 08 April 2022, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 04 April 2022 at 4AM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.0°N, 134.6°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao. Shear Line affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Issued on 07 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 180 km East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 127.9°E).

Issued on 08 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 185 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.5°N, 127.0°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 22,837 families or 67,599 persons affected in 94 barangays in Regions XI and Caraga (see Table 1).

Related Content