DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Low Pressure Area as of 11 March 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 10 March 2022 at 4 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 465 km West of Zamboanga City or 255 km South Southwest of Puerto Princesa City (7.6°N, 117.9°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 7,626 families or 26,130 persons affected in 47 barangays in Regions X, XI and XII (see Table 1).