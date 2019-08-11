DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorms in Davao Region as of 08 August 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On 04 August 2019 at around 10:30 AM, residents from coastal areas in some barangays of Davao City have experienced huge sea waves due to localized thunderstorms causing damages to residential houses which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XI / PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 844 families or 4,066 persons were affected by the effects of localized thunderstorms in 15 barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

329 families or 1,600 persons are currently staying inside 5 Evacuation Centers in Davao City (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 515 families or 2,466 persons who are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).