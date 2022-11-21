DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 19 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 November 2022, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may have caused possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Issued on 19 November 2022 at 4:00 PM, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is continuously affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 9,400 families or 40,219 persons are affected in 41 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).