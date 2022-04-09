Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 07 April, 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
Issued on 03 April 2022 at 4PM, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao brought cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 1,356 families or 4,294 persons are affected in 8 Barangays in Regions IX and XI (see Table 1).