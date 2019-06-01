DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Effects of El Niño as of 30 May 2019, 6PM

EL NIÑO ADVISORY

El Niño conditions persist in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Warmer than average sea surface temperature anomaly (SSTA) in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific of at least 0.5°C was observed, since the last quarter of 2018. Recent analyses from global climate models suggest that the on-going El Niño condition will likely to continue until the June-July-August 2019 season.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 4

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 270,876 families or 1,231,407 persons were affected in 2,254 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱6,935,752.58 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱6,591,502.58 from DSWD and ₱344,250.00 from LGU (see Table 2).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱2,102,097,081.72 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱1,254,573,665.21 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱1,207,703,743.16 is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF) in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 368,930 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱137,576,026.48 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱709,947,390.03.