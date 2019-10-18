DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 18 October 2019, 12NN

Situation Overview

On 16 October 2019 at 07:37 PM, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.75°N, 125.00°E - 022 km S 59° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 8 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 575 families or 2,875 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 33 barangays in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers There are 28 families or 202 persons who are currently taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Bansalan and Matanao, Davao Del Sur (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 547 families or 2,673 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses There are 337 damaged houses; of which, 177 are totally damaged and 160 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

Status of Prepositioned Resources:Stockpile and StandbyFunds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,943,054,773.74 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds A total of ₱1,109,437,849.36 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱1,076,221,717.34 is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF) in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 338,778 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱129,914,855.81 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱703,702,068.57.