28 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 28 July 2019, 4AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 28 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (875.44 KB)

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 911 families or 2,963 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

911 families or 2,963 persons are currently staying at the Public Market in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.