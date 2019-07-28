DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 28 July 2019, 4AM

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 911 families or 2,963 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

911 families or 2,963 persons are currently staying at the Public Market in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 2).