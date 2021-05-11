DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Displacement due to Armed Conflict in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao as of 10 May 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 May 2021, an ecounter ensued between government troops and the alleged BIFF group at the Public Market in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao resulting to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,654 families or 8,270 persons were affected in six (6) barangays in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 174 families or 870 persons currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 1,480 families or 7,400 persons currently taking with their relatives and/or freinds (see Table 3).