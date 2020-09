SUMMARY

On 24 August 2020, at around 11:53AM a bombing incident occurred near Paradise Food Plaza, Barangay Walled City, Jolo, Sulu, subsequently a second explosion occurred at around 01:30PM near Lengs Snack House, Arola Street.

I. As of this reporting time, 89 individuals were affected by the incident; of which, 75 are wounded and 14 are killed in action.