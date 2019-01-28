DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in San Jorge, Western Samar as of 26 January 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On January 16, 2019 at around 4:00 PM, an encounter between Philippine Army and NPA occurred in Brgy. Bay-ang, San Jorge, Western Samar. This incident put children, senior citizens, and pregnant women at risk. Another encounter occurred in Brgy. Calundan, San Jorge, Western Samar on 21 January 2019, causing panic to residents. Families left their homes and fled at night time to seek for a safer ground.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

A total of 66 families or 264 persons were affected in San Jorge, Western Samar (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Inside Evacuation Center

34 families or 136 persons are currently staying in 1 evacuation center (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Center

32 families or 128 persons are temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 3).