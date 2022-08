I. Situation Overview

On 10 August 2022, an armed conflict transpired between two (2) alleged rebel groups at Sitio Galigayan, Brgy. Macabual, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,630 families or 5,916 persons are affected in one (1) barangay in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).