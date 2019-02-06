06 Feb 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Patikul, Sulu as of 05 February 2019, 5PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (140.47 KB)

SUMMARY

Last January 29, 2019, an Armed Conflict transpired between Armed Forces of the Philippines against lawless elements in Patikul, Sulu Province. Due to the continuous military operations, the residents were forced to evacuate.

Source: DSWD-FO FO IX

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 436 families or 1,950 persons were affected by the Armed Conflict in Patikul, Sulu Province. (see Table 1).

