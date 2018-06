SUMMARY

On 29 May 2018, at 1:00AM, military operations were conducted against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) near the boundary of Pikit, North Cotabato and Pagalungan, Maguindanao. This resulted in the massive evacuation of affected families.

Status of Affected Families/ Persons

6,710 families or 32,685 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).