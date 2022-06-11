DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Namal, Asipulo, Ifugao as of 03 June 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 23 May 2022, an armed conflict transpired between the 54th Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio Likew and Sitio Nampaling in Namal, Asipulo, Ifugao. On 24 May 2022, during the AFPs pursuit, another encounter was reported at Sitio Timapaya and Sitio Beleg in the same barangay which eventually resulted in the evacuation of families and persons living near the affected areas.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 122 families or 430 persons are affected in two (2) barangays in Namal, Asipulo, Ifugao (see Table 1).