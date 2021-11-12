DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental as of 11 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 03 November 2021, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 193 families or 1,046 persons were affected in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 189 families or 1,026 persons currently taking temporary shelter in five (5) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are four (4) families or 20 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 193 families or 1,046 persons still displaced in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental (see Table 4).