DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Malimono, Surigao del Norte as of 08 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 26 March 2022, an armed conflict transpired between the combined force of Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force, and the alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in the mountainous areas of Barangays Binocaran and Tinago, Malimono, Surigao del Norte.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) Caraga

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 42 families or 125 persons were affected in Malimono, Surigao del Norte (see Table 1).