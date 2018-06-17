17 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte as of 16 June 2018, 9PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 16 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (189.3 KB)

SUMMARY

On 10 June 2018, an armed conflict happened between the 29th IB of the Philippine Army and the alleged CPP-NPA members at Sitio Zapanta Valley, an upland area of Brgy. Bangayan, Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

126 families or 521 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Inside Evacuation Center

126 families or 521 persons are currently staying at the Barangay Bangayan Covered Court (see Table 2).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱183,970.00 worth of assistance has been provided to the affected families; of which, ₱153,100.00 came from the LGU while ₱30,870.00 came from NGOs (see Table 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.