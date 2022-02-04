Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Gonzaga, Cagayan as of 03 February 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 29 January 2022, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Sta. Clara, Gonzaga, Cagayan.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) II
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 66 families or 327 persons were affected in Brgy. Sta. Clara, Gonzaga, Cagayan (see Table 1).