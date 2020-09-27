Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Pres. Roxas, Roseller T. Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay as of 12 September 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 09 September 2020 at around 2 AM, a clash between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and alleged Abusayaf Group ensued in Sitio Limuno, Brgy. Pres. Roxas, Roseller T Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

252 families or 1,225 persons were affected in Sitio Limuno, Brgy. Pres. Roxas, Roseller T. Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 1).

